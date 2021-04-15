Original Rainbow Cone coming to Lombard

The Original Rainbow Cone is bringing its sweet five-flavor slice of Chicago to Lombard.

Dating back to 1926, the Original Rainbow Cone is a famed Windy City food. It features ice cream flavor layers of chocolate, strawberry, palmer house (cherry vanilla with walnuts) and pistachio topped by a slab of orange sherbet.

Starting May 5, Original Rainbow Cones will be regularly available in Lombard at 498 E. Roosevelt Road.

"We wanted to expand and we wanted to grow," said Lynn Sapp, a co-owner of Original Rainbow Cone and a granddaughter of the founder, Joseph Sapp.

Previously Original Rainbow Cone fans had to journey exclusively to Chicago to get these stacked treats. There was the longtime Chicago location at 9233 S. Western Ave., or more recently via a seasonal kiosk at Navy Pier.

But the plan is to keep the new Lombard location open year-round. Sapp revealed that doughnuts will be an exclusive addition to the suburban menu.

The Lombard location also features a drive-through window and patio seating. Once COVID-19 regulations are relaxed, up to 50 patrons can dine indoors.

It's no coincidence that the new Original Rainbow Cone location used to be a restaurant branch of Buona: The Original Italian Beef. Sapp has teamed up with the Chicago-area Buonavolanto family which owns and operates Buona.

An idea spearheaded by the Buonavolantos was to create an Original Rainbow Cone ice cream truck last year. Naturally, it was stationed at many Buona locations.

This summer the ice cream truck fleet grows to four, with one dedicated to private parties or corporate events.

"It's kind of a work in progress," said Sapp about scheduling the ice cream trucks for various summer festivals which may or may not be on due to COVID-19 levels.

In the 95-year history of Original Rainbow Cone, Sapp said she has personally contributed 32 years to run it. Now she's glad that Original Rainbow Cone will continue as a Chicago mainstay.

"We're a very family-oriented ice cream business, and the Buonavolanto group really matched our philosophy," Sapp said. "They're going to honor the product and carry on the tradition because they carry on their traditions."