Feder: Top bidder for Chicago Tribune called influential liberal donor
Updated 4/14/2021 6:23 AM
Hansjörg Wyss, the Swiss billionaire who has his sights set on owning the Chicago Tribune, has been a major donor to progressive causes and the Democrats who support them, The New York Times reported Tuesday.
Along with hotel magnate Stewart W. Bainum Jr., Wyss has made a $680 million bid for Tribune Publishing, exceeding that of New York-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital.
Earlier The Wall Street Journal reported that Wyss ultimately plans to turn over control of the paper to a nonprofit trust.
