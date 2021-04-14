Bell Works in Hoffman Estates opens new coworking space

Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a 15,000-square-foot coworking space called coLab, the newest component of the "metroburb" redevelopment of the former AT&T corporate campus.

Managing Director Sean Donohue said the workforce that's emerging from the pandemic is demonstrating new interest in and applications for coworking spaces.

High on the list of why is the elimination of distractions that come with working at home and the increased productivity that comes with that, he said.

"We've never been busier," Donohue said of coLab's existing location at the original Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey. "I can't tell you how many happy faces I see. It's a little slice of normality in what has otherwise been a chaotic period in people's lives."

A wide range of membership options exist at the new location, from a $25 coworking day pass to a $299 per month deal for unlimited coworking time. There are higher rates for use of dedicated workstations, private offices and team suites.

Cognizant of what drove many from their company offices over the past year, Donohue said coLab maintains the strictest adherence to hygiene maintenance and other COVID-19 protocols.

The new space is operated by Bell Works' master developer, New Jersey-based Somerset Developments, and joins other early tenants of the facility, including a Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea kiosk and the offices of CPA Advisors Group, previously located in Rolling Meadows.

The entire Bell Works project is expected to include office and retail space, restaurants, entertainment venues and multifamily residential buildings.

"We've been working tirelessly to transform this once-vacant campus into a vibrant town center, where a wide range of workspaces can thrive alongside new places to live, shop, dine and entertain," Ralph Zucker, president and CEO of Somerset Development, said in a written statement. "With the success of our coLab concept at our first Bell Works in New Jersey, I'm excited to have the chance to offer individuals and businesses the ability to forge connections closer to their homes without sacrificing the conveniences of a great downtown."

Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod also released a statement Wednesday on the progress of Bell Works.

"The village of Hoffman Estates has been working closely with Somerset Development to make this vision of a new era for our community come to fruition," McLeod said. "We're thrilled to be home to the second iteration of Bell Works, and the new coLab coworking facility will only add value to the already thriving centerpiece of the village."