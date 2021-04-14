 

Bell Works in Hoffman Estates opens new coworking space

  • The interior of coLab at Bell Works, a new leasable coworking space within the Bell Works Chicagoland "metroburb" on the former site of the AT&T headquarters in Hoffman Estates.

      The interior of coLab at Bell Works, a new leasable coworking space within the Bell Works Chicagoland "metroburb" on the former site of the AT&T headquarters in Hoffman Estates. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Rachel Yacob of Prospect Heights works on her projects at the newly opened coLab at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. She said the new coworking space provides her a way to work remotely and cut down the commute to her company's office in Naperville.

      Rachel Yacob of Prospect Heights works on her projects at the newly opened coLab at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. She said the new coworking space provides her a way to work remotely and cut down the commute to her company's office in Naperville. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod speaks at the grand opening of coLab, a new coworking space at Bell Works Chicagoland on the former site of the AT&T corporate campus.

      Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod speaks at the grand opening of coLab, a new coworking space at Bell Works Chicagoland on the former site of the AT&T corporate campus. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • During a grand opening celebration Wednesday, visitors were able to tour coLab at Bell Works, a 15,000-square-foot coworking space within Bell Works Chicagoland on the former site of the AT&T headquarters in Hoffman Estates.

      During a grand opening celebration Wednesday, visitors were able to tour coLab at Bell Works, a 15,000-square-foot coworking space within Bell Works Chicagoland on the former site of the AT&T headquarters in Hoffman Estates. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Sean Donohue, managing director of coLab at Bell Works, tells the audience at Wednesday's grand opening about the new coworking space at the redeveloped former site of the AT&T corporate campus in Hoffman Estates.

      Sean Donohue, managing director of coLab at Bell Works, tells the audience at Wednesday's grand opening about the new coworking space at the redeveloped former site of the AT&T corporate campus in Hoffman Estates. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 4/14/2021 4:44 PM

Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a 15,000-square-foot coworking space called coLab, the newest component of the "metroburb" redevelopment of the former AT&T corporate campus.

Managing Director Sean Donohue said the workforce that's emerging from the pandemic is demonstrating new interest in and applications for coworking spaces.

 

High on the list of why is the elimination of distractions that come with working at home and the increased productivity that comes with that, he said.

"We've never been busier," Donohue said of coLab's existing location at the original Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey. "I can't tell you how many happy faces I see. It's a little slice of normality in what has otherwise been a chaotic period in people's lives."

A wide range of membership options exist at the new location, from a $25 coworking day pass to a $299 per month deal for unlimited coworking time. There are higher rates for use of dedicated workstations, private offices and team suites.

Cognizant of what drove many from their company offices over the past year, Donohue said coLab maintains the strictest adherence to hygiene maintenance and other COVID-19 protocols.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The new space is operated by Bell Works' master developer, New Jersey-based Somerset Developments, and joins other early tenants of the facility, including a Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea kiosk and the offices of CPA Advisors Group, previously located in Rolling Meadows.

The entire Bell Works project is expected to include office and retail space, restaurants, entertainment venues and multifamily residential buildings.

"We've been working tirelessly to transform this once-vacant campus into a vibrant town center, where a wide range of workspaces can thrive alongside new places to live, shop, dine and entertain," Ralph Zucker, president and CEO of Somerset Development, said in a written statement. "With the success of our coLab concept at our first Bell Works in New Jersey, I'm excited to have the chance to offer individuals and businesses the ability to forge connections closer to their homes without sacrificing the conveniences of a great downtown."

Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod also released a statement Wednesday on the progress of Bell Works.

"The village of Hoffman Estates has been working closely with Somerset Development to make this vision of a new era for our community come to fruition," McLeod said. "We're thrilled to be home to the second iteration of Bell Works, and the new coLab coworking facility will only add value to the already thriving centerpiece of the village."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 