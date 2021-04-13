Vending veteran Mark Minaglia joins AVS Cos.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Mark Minaglia has joined AVS Cos. as vending sales manager at its Elk Grove Village office. With more than 25 years' experience in route operations and sales, Minaglia brings a unique perspective and ability to assist customers in achieving success.

"The knowledge Mark can share from his years in route operations will provide our customers valuable insight in equipment selection and best practices," said Tom Vogt, AVS' vice president of Vending Division. "He has been in their shoes and is not just focused on selling equipment, but also helping them build successful routes."

Minaglia attended Winona State University and has grown up in the vending industry working at his family-owned company, Rainbow Refreshments Inc., and most recently at Absolute Vending Services. He lives in Algonquin with his wife and three sons.

AVS is a distributor of amusement, gaming and vending equipment headquartered in Elk Grove Village. Founded in Chicago in 1971, AVS now has offices in Illinois, Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin.