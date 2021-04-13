 

Sip syrah and shop: Self-serve beer, wine kiosk opens at Fox Valley Mall

Shoppers can now drink a beer while perusing merchandise at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora.

A Tapville Social self-serve kiosk, which also dispenses cider and wine, opened Saturday on the first level of the mall's Center Park area, between a jewelry store and the MyPerks lounge.

 

"People are surprised they can walk around the mall while they drink," owner Edwin Goitia said Tuesday morning. "People are excited to see something new."

It's the second Tapville Social kiosk in the Chicago area. The other is at the Fashion Outlets Chicago mall in Rosemont.

The taps dispense mostly local brews. This week's menu for the Aurora kiosk includes an IPA and a lager brewed by Brother Chimp Brewing of North Aurora, a wheat beer from Bloomington, Indiana and a blueberry cider from Chicago.

Wine choices this week are a syrah, a sauvignon blanc and a sangria.

The attendant will mix up a mimosa for you. Customers can also buy canned beverages, which you can't open inside the mall.

Prices depend on the alcohol content of the beverage you choose, The most beer you can buy is a 32-ounce growler.

Tapville Social started in 2016 with the Red Arrow Tap Room in Elmhurst in 2016. Red Arrow and a Naperville Tapville Social also serve food.

At the Aurora kiosk, an attendant will verify a purchaser's age. The purchaser then buys a "pour pass" to use the machine.

Tapville Social has already had one special event -- a cupcake and beer tasting -- in the lounge next door.

Goitia said he plans to eventually sell bottles of wine.

According to Tapville Social's website, there are plans to open a kiosk inside the My Place extended-stay hotel in North Aurora and a restaurant in Evanston. It has two mobile vendors -- one in Naperville and a franchised one in Connecticut -- and plans to open two others in Aurora and Raleigh, North Carolina.

