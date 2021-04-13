Pulse Technology names new marketing manager

SCHAUMBURG -- Pulse Technology has named Michelle Sunny to the position of marketing manager.

In this role, Sunny will direct the growing firm's overall marketing efforts. A few of her initial challenges will include revamping the Pulse Technology website, implementing a series of Lunch and Learn educational programs, and enhancing the firm's use of video for its marketing and educational efforts.

In 2019, the technology company serving the IT, managed print services and other needs of businesses, re-branded from its former identity as Des Plaines Office Equipment.

Although this role at Pulse is new to Sunny, she is no stranger to the company. She served as marketing coordinator at Des Plaines Office Equipment when the company was headquartered in Elk Grove Village, and played a key role in organizing the company's 60th anniversary celebration in 2015.

In the interim, she served as marketing director at the GOA Regional Business Center in Itasca, and before that, as a marketing associate at Profile Products in Buffalo Grove. She is an accomplished illustrator, and has worked with authors of children's books.

A native of Australia, she has been in the United States for 18 years. She enjoys spending time with her 13-year-old daughter, Lilly, and also enjoys painting in her spare time.

Sunny is a graduate of Westwood College's DuPage campus in Woodridge, where she earned a bachelor's degree in animation.

"We are pleased to welcome Michelle back to our Pulse Technology family," said Vince Miceli, vice-president of Pulse Technology. "She is the ideal choice to serve as our marketing manager as we continue to expand our company and its offerings."