Jaguar Gene Therapy gains $139 million from investors

LAKE FOREST -- Jaguar Gene Therapy said it has raised $139 million through its most recent round of investments, led by Eli Lilly and Co. and Deerfield Management.

Also participating in the round were Arch Venture Partners, co-founded by Robert Nelsen and one of the largest early-stage technology venture firms in the United States; Goldman Sachs; and Nolan Capital, the investment fund of former AveXis CEO and current Jaguar Executive Chairman Sean P. Nolan.

Jaguar Gene Therapy is a company accelerating breakthroughs in gene therapy for patients suffering from severe genetic diseases, including galactosemia, genetic causes of autism spectrum disorder, Type 1 diabetes and Bardet-Biedl syndrome.

"We are thrilled to have attracted this prestigious group of visionary investors, which affirms our strategic approach, promising pipeline programs, and unique collaboration with Deerfield Management," said Joe Nolan, chief executive officer of Jaguar Gene Therapy. "With this capital infusion, we are well positioned to execute on our mission to accelerate breakthroughs in gene therapy and bring them to children and adults with severe genetic diseases."