Walgreens surpasses 11 million COVID-19 vaccines administered

A Walgreens pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Walgreens has administered more than 11 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Deerfield-based Walgreens is now administering COVID-19 vaccines at a majority of its stores and continues to play an integral role in the nation's vaccination and pandemic response efforts.

With the initiative to vaccinate residents and staff in long-term care facilities nearly complete, close to 60,000 immunizers are now administering vaccinations at more than 7,000 Walgreens stores and through off-site clinics. The company has administered more than 11 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date.

"Now more than ever, our pharmacy teams are there for our patients and customers, administering COVID-19 vaccinations to protect communities across the country at a critical time," said John Standley, president, Walgreens.

"As more vaccine becomes available, and more states and jurisdictions expand eligibility, we're continuing to broaden access across our retail locations. We're also driving equitable access to vaccines within underserved communities, to help the nation emerge from this pandemic."

Walgreens began administering COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Programon Dec. 21. The company continues to accelerate vaccine efforts according to state and federal jurisdiction distribution plans, including the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which began in February.

Walgreens has conducted nearly 500 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to date in underserved areas across the country, including locations in California, Illinois, Georgia and Mississippi. Hundreds more off-site clinics are planned for the months ahead with partners including Uber, local community organizations, and most recently, national partners including the 100 Black Men of America Inc., and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc.

Supply of COVID-19 vaccines remains limited at this time and available by appointment only. Individuals eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines vary per state and can schedule appointments by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or by calling 1-800-WALGREENS, with scheduling options available in English and Spanish.