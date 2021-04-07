Zebra's technology used in laser tire tread reader

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. said Discount Tire, the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels, has deployed the industry's first tire tread depth reading mobile computing solution across its nearly 1,100 stores nationwide.

The system features Zebra's Android-based TC75x mobile computer, paired with a new laser-based tire tread depth reader tool. It runs on Anyline's Tire DOT Scanner software, enabling Discount Tire technicians to more efficiently and safely perform tire checks, Zebra said.

Previously, technicians manually measured as many as 12 different spots for tread depth and used a pen and paper to record each DOT code.

Lincolnshire-based Zebra delivers industry-tailored computing systems to empower workers in retail/e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, health care, the public sector and other industries.