Life Spine wins court injunction

HUNTLEY -- Life Spine said it has won a preliminary injunction preventing the marketing and sale of Aegis Spine Inc.'s AccelFix-XT line of expandable medical devices.

The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois issued the injunction after finding that Aegis and its parent company, L&K Biomed Co. Ltd., potentially used Life Spine's proprietary ProLift expandable cage to develop the AccelFix-XT product line.

The suit alleges Aegis used its access to ProLift as Life Spine's distributor to "discover the underlying specifications of the ProLift and then shared that information with surgeon consultants and L&K to reverse engineer the ProLift." Life Spine's case, alleging breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and misappropriation of trade secrets, will move forward.

Huntley-based Life Spine is a medical device company that specializes in providing micro invasive solutions to address a wide range of spinal diseases and conditions.