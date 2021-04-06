Eby-Brown hires Food Network alumnus

NAPERVILLE -- Eby-Brown LLC, a division of Performance Food Group, said it has added Paul Young to its team of corporate chefs.

Trained at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Academy, and a featured finalist on Food Network's popular show "The Next Food Network Star," season six, Young brings with him culinary expertise and more than 20 years of food service experience. He has worked on teams at Reinhart Foodservice and Kilcoy Global Foods, as well as in variety of culinary positions with highly rated Chicago-area restaurants.

Young hosted the show "Stove Tots" on FYI network and is published in the Next Food Network Star Cookbook, produced by Food Network. Most recently, he served as an area manager with Performance Food Group, working hand-in-hand with customers and vendors to develop new menus, sample new products, and bring innovative items to local markets.

"The addition of culinary experts like Paul Young to the Eby team only further demonstrates our commitment to the highest quality food service solutions for our c-store customers," said Tom Wake, company president. "We're delighted to have him as part of the Eby-Brown family."

The company said Young's experience in food service research and development, coupled with his dedication to teaching and demonstrating food service solutions, will be an asset to the Eby-Brown team.