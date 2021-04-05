UV light-curing expert joins Azul 3D

SKOKIE -- Mike J. Idacavage, an expert in ultraviolet curing technology and 3D-printing resins, has joined the scientific advisory board of Azul 3D.

A longtime leader in UV and electron-beam curing, Idacavage founded Radical Curing LLC in Georgia, where he is a liaison between the company and its customers and a technical adviser on a wide range of innovative and groundbreaking projects.

"Mike has an incredible background in polymers for 3D printing, both in academia and industry," said Paul Decker, Azul 3D's CEO. "In addition to our high-area rapid printing technology, we are developing a vast palette of new light-cured resins, which enable us to print a broad spectrum of components that are rigid, elastic, flexible or ceramic. Mike's expertise fits perfectly as we develop new materials that facilitate the 3-D printing of mainstream products."

Skokie-based Azul 3D is enabling manufacturers to transition from prototype to mass-manufacturing on a single, streamlined production platform.