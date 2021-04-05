Feder: Media Burn wins grant to launch Guerrilla Television Network

Chicago's Media Burn Independent Video Archive has received a $459,150 grant from the Council on Library Resources to collaborate with the University of Chicago on digitizing hundreds of previously unseen videotapes from the 1970s, Robert Feder writes.

In addition to Media Burn's content, the new Guerrilla Television Network will include work from Appalshop, Community TV Network, Experimental TV Center, Kartemquin Films and New Orleans Video Access Center.

The grant marks a significant expansion for the nonprofit treasure founded in 2003 by legendary Chicago producer Tom Weinberg.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.