Rival group steps up to outbid Alden for Tribune Publishing, report says
Updated 4/4/2021 7:29 PM
Maryland hotel magnate Stewart Bainum and Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss appear to have topped the bid of hedge fund Alden Global Capital to win full control of Tribune Publishing, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
According to the report, Bainum and Wyss submitted a bid worth $680 million -- well over Alden's $635 million offer for full control of the parent company of the Chicago Tribune.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.