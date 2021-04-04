Rival group steps up to outbid Alden for Tribune Publishing, report says

Maryland hotel magnate Stewart Bainum and Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss appear to have topped the bid of hedge fund Alden Global Capital to win full control of Tribune Publishing, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

According to the report, Bainum and Wyss submitted a bid worth $680 million -- well over Alden's $635 million offer for full control of the parent company of the Chicago Tribune.

Read more at robertfeder.com.