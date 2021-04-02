Feder: Moody Bible Institute sells AM radio flagship WMBI after 95 years

WMBI 1110-AM, radio flagship of Chicago's Moody Bible Institute since 1926 and the oldest noncommercial Christian radio station in the country, has been sold, according to a Federal Communications Commission filing, Robert Feder writes.

El Sembrador Ministries, a Spanish-language Catholic network based in Chatsworth, California, agreed to pay $1.6 million for the daytime-only AM station along with a construction permit for a translator at 106.3 FM.

WMBI, which has been airing Spanish-language religious programming since 2012, is expected to switch to El Sembrador's ESNE Radio format, according to Radio Insight.

It's been two years since Moody announced it was selling its AM stations to focus on expansion of its FM network and digital platforms.

