Feder: DraftKings acquires VSiN from Chicago entrepreneurs

VSiN, the Las Vegas-based sports information network founded by a group of Chicago entrepreneurs in 2017, has been acquired by DraftKings, the sports betting operator and technology company, Robert Feder writes.

Terms were not disclosed, but principals in the startup, founder and chief executive officer Brian Musburger and chief operating officer Bill Adee will continue to manage day-to-day operations, according to DraftKings.

"We created VSiN as a destination for sports bettors to find the most credible content to help inform their wagering decisions, whether they consider themselves experienced bettors or are just getting started," Musburger said in a statement. "Harnessing the power and network of the DraftKings brand will allow us to reach an even wider audience with our unique content."

Musburger previously was a Chicago talent agent in practice with his father, attorney Todd Musburger. Adee is a former Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times editor who also headed digital business development at Tribune Publishing.

