Feder: Swiss billionaire steps up to bid for Chicago Tribune

Could an 85-year-old billionaire environmentalist from Wyoming turn out to be the savior of the Chicago Tribune?

Hansjörg Wyss, Swiss-born former chief executive of the medical device firm Synthes, told the New York Times he's joining the effort of Baltimore businessman Stewart W. Bainum Jr. to outbid predatory hedge fund Alden Global Capital for full control of Tribune Publishing.

Key to a deal for Bainum and Wyss may be securing the cooperation of Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, who owns enough Tribune shares himself to block an Alden takeover.

