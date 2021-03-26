 

AAR gets boost for aircraft maintenance careers

 
WOOD DALE -- AAR said its Eagle Career Pathways program for aircraft maintenance technicians has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Division as a nationally registered apprenticeship.

Launched in 2019, AAR's Eagle Career Pathway program is a partnership of 15 organizations and institutions, including community colleges, high schools and youth centers, which are dedicated to growing the aviation maintenance technician pipeline. These organizations are located near AAR's four U.S.-based aircraft repair stations in Miami, Oklahoma City, Indianapolis and Rockford, and its global headquarters near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

 

In addition, AAR has signed an agreement with the American Association of Port Authority's ACCELerate Apprenticeships program. The program's goal is to provide competency-based curricula, on-the-job training, program development assistance and incentive funding to expand apprenticeship opportunities for careers that drive economic mobility.

"Solving the immediate and long-term projected shortage of (technicians) continues to be a key focus area of AAR's workforce development strategy," said Brian Sartain, AAR senior vice president, Repair and Engineering Services. "This coveted national registered apprenticeship program designation and our partnership with AAPA's ACCELerate Apprenticeship will make our existing programs like the Eagle Career Pathway Program even more attractive."

