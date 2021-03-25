Tollway awards work to suburban contractors

DOWNERS GROVE -- The Illinois Tollway board of directors Thursday approved seven construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling nearly $24.1 million at its March meeting, including contracts that support new and growing construction businesses.

March construction contracts awarded include: a $4.6 million contract to Foundation Mechanics, Des Plaines, for construction of an access ramp to the new Aurora maintenance site on I-88; a $2.2 million contract to Elite Fiber Optics, Franklin Park, for systemwide fiber optic relocations; a $1.5 million contract to Lorig Construction Co., Des Plaines, for structural rehabilitation along I-355 between Butterfield Road and Army Trail Road; a $1.2 million contract to Western Remac Inc., Woodridge, for plaza improvements at the Boughton Road Toll Plaza and Army Trail Toll Plaza on I-355; a $710,198 contract to Western Remac Inc., Woodridge, for plaza improvements at the Meyers Road Toll Plaza and York Road Toll Plaza on I-88.

The tollway also approved a professional services contract at $6 million with Gonzalez Cos., Downers Grove, for construction management services on I-294.

"The Illinois Tollway has taken the challenge of increasing diversity to heart and has worked tirelessly at finding ways to lift small and diverse firms and give them an opportunity to compete with the ultimate goal of building capacity and opportunities for growth," said Jose Alvarez, Illinois Tollway executive director. "This month's contracts are a great example of how we have taken another look at what remains in the Move Illinois program with a keen eye toward offering contracts for small businesses."

More than $32 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway Board in 2021, as part of the tenth year of the tollway's 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program.