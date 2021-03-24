Great Lakes Credit Union names new vice president

BANNOCKBURN -- Great Lakes Credit Union said it has promoted Kristy Gray to the position of vice president of loan operations. In this new role, Gray will oversee both mortgage and loan operations.

"It's with great pleasure that today we are announcing the promotion of an employee who has made a considerable and positive impact to Great Lakes Credit Union and most importantly to our member-owners and communities we serve," said Steve Bugg, president and CEO of Great Lakes Credit Union. "In this new role, Kristy will lead our efforts to streamline loan operations in order to continue our journey on operating in a more efficient manner."

Gray has vast experience in the financial services industry, including a 20-year tenure with GLCU, where during this time she had a broad background in financial services managing retail locations, consumer loan operations and mortgage operations. Gray is an active volunteer of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, PADS Lake County, Bernie's Book Bank and Feed My Starving Children. Additionally, she holds an MBA in human resources management from Concordia University Wisconsin.

"I am eager to continue my service to Great Lakes Credit Union members and the communities we serve by implementing competitive loan products and offering a seamless experience," Gray said.