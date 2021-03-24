Discover expands credit card network to Jordan

RIVERWOODS -- Discover, a digital banking and payments services company, and Network International Jordan have signed an agreement that will enable merchant acceptance across Jordan for Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance cardholders.

Network International Jordan is the leading provider of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa region and the operator of Jordanian finance network JONET. Additionally, JONET cardholders will be able to use their card on the Discover Global Network when traveling outside of the country.

JONET supports 100% of ATMs in Jordan and 80% of merchants, meaning that it will open acceptance at almost 2,000 ATMs and more than 18,000 merchants in the next year for consumers using a card that runs on the Discover Global Network, Discover said.

Discover has five network alliance partnerships in the Middle East region resulting in strong acceptance in United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and now Jordan.

"Each agreement that Discover signs in the Middle East greatly benefits not just our partners in that region, but cardholders around the world," said Matt Sloan, vice president of international markets at Discover.