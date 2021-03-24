CDK Global to release customer relations software solution

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- CDK Global Inc. Heavy Equipment Wednesday said it will offer the Elead customer relationship management software to heavy equipment dealers with the ability to integrate it into CDK's existing IntelliDealer dealer management system this summer.

The integration will provide agriculture and construction equipment dealers the industry's first fully integrated customer relations solution within their existing workflow, which will help strengthen customer relationships and deliver personalized experiences, the company said.

"For decades, we have worked closely with our heavy equipment customers to bring solutions that enable them to run their businesses more efficiently, drive profitability and keep customers for life," said Kris Denos, vice president and region general manager, Recreation and Heavy Equipment, for CDK Global.

CDK Global is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries.