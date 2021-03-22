ICP to add virus-resistant product packaging

ITASCA -- ICP Industrial Inc. has signed a five-year agreement granting it worldwide exclusivity for HeiQ's Viroblock technology in thin film coatings for printing and product packaging.

Originally conceived as an antiviral/antimicrobial technology for textiles, Viroblock has proved its versatility and has already been adopted for paints and most recently for printed paper and plastic-coated products, the companies said. HeiQ Viroblock has been proven effective against the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, and has been applied by more than 150 brands worldwide, including 1 billion face masks and other materials.

An integral part of the agreement was to enter into a collaborative research and development partnership between the two companies. ICP will offer the Zurich, Switzerland-based HeiQ with brand trademark licensing to all its customers that manufacture packaging products for some of the world's largest consumer brands.

Recent studies show the coronavirus could persist on inanimate surfaces such as metals, glass or plastic for up to several days.

Itasca-based ICP, a division of Innovative Chemical Products, is a leader in the development, application and technical support of specialty coatings for the packaging, labeling and graphic arts industry.