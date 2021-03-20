Feder: Block Club Chicago enjoys a blockbuster week

It's been a week to celebrate for Block Club Chicago, the must-read neighborhood news site that just keeps getting better and better, Robert Feder writes.

First it was widely hailed for its stunning exclusive revealing Loretto Hospital's preferential treatment of Trump Tower employees, who received early access to coronavirus vaccines.

Then Block Club Chicago was named the city's best blog and best email newsletter in the 2020 Best of Chicago awards chosen by Chicago Reader voters.

Block Club was founded in 2018 by alumni of DNAinfo Chicago as a nonprofit digital news site.

Other media winners in the Best of Chicago issue include "WGN Morning News" as best TV broadcast news, Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM as best radio station, Lin Brehmer as best radio DJ, and Pat Hughes as best sports announcer.

