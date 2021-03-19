Lumberjaxe Axe Lounge proposed for Libertyville strip center space

Don't get the wrong impression, says the proposed operator of Lumberjaxe Axe Lounge in Libertyville -- ax throwing is entertainment.

"It's a very family-oriented, fun place," says Jason Wright, a Grayslake resident who is pursuing approvals to open his new venture in a vacant spot at the Grand Plaza strip center on Peterson Road.

"It will be unique," he said. "People in Lake County will be pretty amazed with what we're doing."

Wright says he will invest a substantial amount on a "very high end" conversion of the former office space to a Northwoods theme. Libertyville would be the first of eight locations he plans to franchise in Illinois, Wisconsin and Colorado.

"One of a kind, that's for sure," Wright said.

Grand Place has eight units at 210-240 Peterson Road, just west of Milwaukee Avenue. Owner Steve Martin says Lumberjaxe will be a fun alternative to a dry cleaner or other strip center tenant.

"This business will offer a unique and family friendly environment that incorporates a fast growing activity of ax throwing," Martin said in his application to the village.

Once limited to "traditional lumberjacks," ax throwing is a fun activity for league competition, corporate events or a family outing, he said.

Martin said the closest ax-throwing location is in Buffalo Grove. That's the Axeplosion franchise, which also has locations in Lombard, Aurora and Orland Park.

Martin is asking to have ax-throwing lounges included in the village code as a special use in commercial districts. He's also seeking a special use for Wright's proposal.

The requests were considered this week by the village's plan commission. The panel makes a recommendation to the village board, which has final say. Martin's requests received a unanimous thumbs-up.

"This seems like a very reasonable extension or addition to our zoning code," Plan Commissioner Eric Steffe said.

"I think this is really neat. It's a good project," Commissioner Richard Pyter said.

The commission's report will be considered by the village board April 13. Wright said he plans to apply for a liquor license to sell beer and wine, which is a separate process also requiring village board approval.

Ax-throwing is really exactly that. Participants in separate "lanes" throw axes at a target 12 feet away.

Wright said employees would have three days of training to ensure safety and be schooled in other aspects of the activity to advise patrons.

The original concept included two "smash rooms" where patrons would be "basically taking their rage out on breaking things," Wright told plan commissioners. But that aspect has been dropped.

"I wanted to use that space for more lanes," he said. The revised plan has 16 lanes rather than 12. Wright said he plans to have three mobile trailers for private parties.

The Iowa native said he operated a landscape business for 24 years and also was involved for a long time with haunted houses. He said he's been looking for a new niche involving year-round entertainment.

"We won't disappoint at all," he said.