Lombard welcomes its first recreational marijuana dispensary

Zen Leaf General Manager Ariel Vantellinen and Lombard Village President Keith Giagnorio cut the ribbon Friday for the official opening of the recreational-use marijuana dispensary at 783 Butterfield Road. Courtesy of Zen Leaf

Lombard's first recreational-use marijuana dispensary is Zen Leaf, which opened Friday at 783 Butterfield Road. It's the seventh location for Zen Leaf, which also has branches in Illinois in Aurora, Highland Park, Naperville, Prospect Heights, St. Charles and Charleston. Courtesy of Zen Leaf

Lombard's first recreational-use marijuana dispensary, Zen Leaf, opened Friday at 783 Butterfield Road, the site of a former Anthony's Pizza restaurant. Courtesy of Zen Leaf

Zen Leaf is Lombard's first recreational-use marijuana dispensary, and it's run by Chicago-based Verano Holdings. Courtesy of Zen Leaf

Lombard Village President Keith Giagnorio speaks at the Friday opening of Zen Leaf, the village's first recreational-use marijuana dispensary. Zen Leaf is at 783 Butterfield Road. Courtesy of Zen Leaf

The "Lilac Village" is now offering another kind of greenery.

After a soft-open that began March 16, Zen Leaf was officially welcomed Friday as Lombard's first recreational-use marijuana dispensary. Village President Keith Giagnorio and Zen Leaf managers were on hand to deliver speeches and for a ribbon cutting.

"Whether it's a seasoned user or someone brand new to cannabis, we want to make sure that they leave here with something that they will benefit from or enjoy," said Lombard Zen Leaf General Manager Ariel Vantellinen.

The approximately 3,200-square-foot space at 738 Butterfield Road was previously an Anthony's Pizza restaurant. Lombard is Zen Leaf's seventh Illinois location, and the recreational-use marijuana dispensary chain is owned and operated by Chicago-based Verano Holdings.

Zen Leaf is touting its female management team in Lombard, which oversees a staff of 30.

Assistant manager Annamarie Krecicki left a billing job in the medical insurance industry in November to work for Zen Leaf.

"It's been exciting," Krecicki said. "It's such a diverse group of people, and everybody's here because they believe in cannabis and they want to change perceptions of it."

To assist with social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, both Vantellinen and Krecicki suggest that customers ages 21 and older should visit Zen Leaf's website at zenleafdispensaries.com. There, they can study the menu or place advance orders for pickup.

"A lot of people don't know about topicals or what a tincture is," Vantellinen said referring to cannabis-infused lotions or liquid extracts. "We do offer a wide selection of items on our menu, so utilizing our online ordering streamlines everything and gets everyone in and out pretty quickly."

Lombard was fairly early in its decision to allow recreational marijuana sales. The village board approved zoning regulations plus a 3% sales tax in October 2019 before Illinois recreational sales began Jan. 1, 2020. But it wasn't until this month that a pot dispensary finally set up shop within Lombard.

"I'm really excited to build these relationships with the community and other businesses," Vantellinen said. "We want to make sure that everyone feels welcome."