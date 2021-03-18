Middleby explores antimicrobial LED lighting

ELGIN -- Middleby Corp. Thursday announced its investment and license agreement with Vyv, for use of the company's proprietary antimicrobial LED technology within Middleby food processing equipment, as well as other commercial and residential products.

Middleby and Vyv are working to embed and deploy Vyv antimicrobial lighting technologies to create cleaner food environments, the companies said.

Based in Troy, New York, Vyv offers continuous antimicrobial LED technology that greatly reduces the growth and presence of bacteria and other unwanted microorganisms. Because the innovation does not use ultraviolent light, it is certified to international standards for continuous and unrestricted use around people, plants and animals, Vyv said.

"We are excited to partner with Vyv and pair their proven, proprietary technology with Middleby innovation," said James K. Pool III, Middleby chief technology and operations officer. "Vyv antimicrobial technology has provided high levels of safety and sanitation through continuous protection for their customers, which are highly respected companies and well-known institutions."

Elgin-based Middleby develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial food service, food processing and residential kitchen equipment industries.