 

Thanks to Bahamas Bowl, Elk Grove gas station breaks ground Friday

  • A sketch shows the proposed Love's gas station and convenience store that will break ground Friday in Elk Grove Village.

    A sketch shows the proposed Love's gas station and convenience store that will break ground Friday in Elk Grove Village. Courtesy of Elk Grove Village

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/17/2021 5:19 PM

Groundbreaking for a new mega 24-hour gas station and convenience store -- the direct result of Elk Grove Village's unconventional sponsorship of a college football game -- is scheduled for Friday.

The 7,600-square-foot Love's store and fueling station with nearly two dozen pumps will be constructed at the northwest corner of Busse Road and Pratt Boulevard in the village's business park. It's expected to open by the end of the year.

 

Company executive Chad Bruner said he was watching the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl on ESPN in December 2018 when he first learned of the Northwest suburban town and started to take a serious look at opening a location there. The village paid $600,000 to sponsor the games in 2018 and 2019 to market its sprawling six-square-mile business park.

Love's signed a 20-year lease for the site, and is expected to generate between $800,000 and $1 million a year in tax revenue for the village.

"Do the math -- that can be $20 million to this village," said Mayor Craig Johnson. "(It was) a great investment getting our name out there with the Bahamas Bowl, getting that kind of return."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Elk Grove Village won't sponsor Bahamas Bowl again this year
Related Article
Elk Grove Village won't sponsor Bahamas Bowl again this year
 
New gas station -- result of Bahamas Bowl sponsorship -- coming to Elk Grove
Related Article
New gas station -- result of Bahamas Bowl sponsorship -- coming to Elk Grove
 
Elk Grove bowl game sponsorship pays off with proposed project
Related Article
Elk Grove bowl game sponsorship pays off with proposed project
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 