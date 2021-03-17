Feder: Better Business Bureau to salute Pam Zekman, Bob Sirott

Legendary Chicago broadcasters Pam Zekman and Bob Sirott are being honored by the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois for their great careers, Robert Feder writes.

Zekman, former investigative reporter for CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2, the Chicago Tribune and the Sun-Times, will receive the 2021 James E. Baumhart Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sirott, morning host at Nexstar Media Group news/talk WGN 720-AM, will receive the 2021 Diogenes Award for Excellence in Media.

Both citations will be presented March 25 at the group's 94th annual meeting.

This year's virtual event will be emceed by Allison Rosati and Rob Stafford, news anchors at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.