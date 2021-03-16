Mowery & Schoenfeld named to Inc. 5000 list

LINCOLNSHIRE -- With a revenue growth of 23% over the past two years, Mowery & Schoenfeld LLC ranks 130 on Inc. Magazine's list of the Midwest's 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Inc. Magazine's list recognizes and ranks the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Award recipients were ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019.

Mowery & Schoenfeld is an accounting, advisory and IT services firm with offices in Lincolnshire and Chicago.

"For almost 25 years, our firm has focused on growth -- not only to drive revenue, but to bring new, creative solutions to our clients and success to the businesses we serve," said managing partner Jeff Mowery.

Made up of 13 partners and over 120 employees, Mowery & Schoenfeld ranks among the top ten in Illinois and was recently named one of the largest accounting firms in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business.