Martin named to Rainbows for All Children board

Patrick Martin, principal and Midwest director of Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies, has been named to the board of directors of Rainbows for All Children, a national nonprofit organization based in Evanston.

The Glen Ellyn resident directs Cozen O'Connor's government relations and public advocacy efforts in the Midwest. He works out of the law firm's Chicago and Washington, D.C., offices. martin's practice focuses on advising highly regulated companies and he advocates for his clients before Congress, the White House, federal agencies and state and local governments.

"We are thrilled to have Patrick join our board," said Stephanie Garrity, executive director of Rainbows for All Children, which focuses on providing support for children navigating trauma or loss. "Patrick was a standout candidate in his strong personal motivation to advocate for our programs and services as he greatly benefited from Rainbows as a child when his parents divorced."

In his role at Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies, Martin has greatly expanded representation of the firm's Midwest clients in the nation's capital, receiving recognition from The Hill newspaper as one of their Top Lobbyists in the Hired Guns category for the past three years.

Martin is a longtime member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association, participating in local clubs in both Chicago and in Washington, D.C.