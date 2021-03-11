Feder: 20 years of up and downs for WBBM's 'Noon Business Hour'

Friday will be a red letter day at WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the Entercom all-news powerhouse, Robert Feder writes.

It's the 20th anniversary of the "Noon Business Hour."

First hosted by Kris Kridel and Sherman Kaplan with regular appearances by Len Walter and Bob Reed, it's now in the hands of midday news anchor Cisco Cotto and producer Andy Giersher.

Kaplan and Reed will join Cotto for a brief retrospective Friday.

Get the full report, and more Chicago radio news, at robertfeder.com.