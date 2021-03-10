Feder: Nexstar CEO fiddles with morning show while NewsNation burns

NewsNation went from bad to worse this week after Jennifer Lyons followed her top two lieutenants out the door at the Chicago-based cable news network they built from scratch, Robert Feder writes.

As vice president of news, Lyons hired scores of journalists who trusted they were joining a network without a political agenda, largely based on her well-earned reputation for integrity and track record of excellence at WGN-Channel 9.

With Lyons gone just seven months after its launch (foreshadowed by the resignations of news director Sandy Pudar and managing editor Richard Maginn), NewsNation's prospects would appear to be about as low as its minuscule ratings.

But you'd never know it to hear Perry Sook, chairman and CEO of parent company Nexstar Media Group, who still thinks a newsroom under the influence of former Fox News executive Bill Shine and unabashed Trumpster Sean Compton could ever be seen as legit.

