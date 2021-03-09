Feder: NBC 5 boss David Doebler to retire

There's a change coming to the C-suite at Chicago's NBC Tower, Robert Feder writes.

David Doebler announced today he plans to retire as president and general manager of NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 and Telemundo Chicago WSNS-Channel 44 at the end of June. Both stations are units of Comcast NBCUniversal.

Doebler, 59, told employees in an email he's voluntarily stepping down to spend time with his wife, Susan.

"I'm lucky to say that I've had a blast for nearly four decades doing what I love," he wrote. "But there are many things me and my wife Susan have on our bucket list so I will be retiring after the close of the May book. It's the right time for us and we could not be more excited."

Doebler, who succeeded Larry Wert as president and general manager of NBC 5 in 2013, was named to the additional position of president and general manager of Telemundo Chicago in 2016.

On his watch, NBC 5 increased its news audience shares and beat or tied ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 multiple times in key adult demographics at 10 p.m. Doebler also oversaw the retirement of sports anchor Mike Adamle and the return of news anchor Stefan Holt, among other personnel moves.

