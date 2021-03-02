After residents' complaints, developer shrinks plan in Des Plaines

After an outcry from residents, a controversial plan to build an apartment complex and a commercial building in Des Plaines has been reduced in size.

But many residents still aren't happy with the plan.

Proposed for the site of a former bedding factory at 414 E. Golf Road, the Cumberland Crossing Apartments now could be a single five-story building instead of two six-story apartment buildings. The total proposed number of units has dropped to 348, from 449.

Because of those changes, the apartment building would be built in one phase rather than two, Andy Odenbach, manager director with Terra Carta Partners developers, revealed during Monday's virtual city council meeting. It could be ready for residents by summer 2023, he said.

Mayor Matthew Bogusz called the revised plan "quite an improvement."

With a 5-3 vote, the city council tentatively approved creating a planned unit development for the project, as well as conditional permits for it.

The council last discussed the project in October. At that meeting, several nearby residents voiced concerns about increased traffic, the impact on enrollment at local schools and how the buildings would change local residents' views from their homes.

The developers subsequently scheduled five virtual discussions about the project with residents, Odenbach said. The changes to the plan resulted from those discussions, he said.

"Our ownership group is committed to this project," Odenbach said.

After Odenbach's presentation, council members asked questions and made some comments.

Officials fielded questions posed by people watching the meeting remotely. Some residents appeared in the council meeting room to ask questions, too.

One, Amanda Griffin, said she appreciates the changes made to the proposal but doesn't think developers really listened to the residents' concerns. She urged council members to vote against the plan.

Another speaker, Jill Lindenmuth, said nearby residents want to see the site redeveloped but not with a high-rise building.

Another resident said the building would loom over his backyard and ruin his home's value.

No residents spoke in favor of the plan.

Some city officials noted that the property is zoned industrial now and asked if a busy factory would be preferable to an apartment building.

Aldermen Mark Lysakowski, Colt Moylan, Denise Rodd, Artur Zadrozny and Don Smith voted for the proposal. Aldermen Andrew Goczkowski, Carla Brookman and Malcolm Chester voted against it.

The proposal will come up for a second vote when the council next meets March 15. Potential final approval likely is months away, following more planning, officials said.