Hoffman Chamber names Andigo Credit Union its Business of the Year

Steve Long, co-owner of Blink Tees in Hoffman Estates, emcees the live feed of the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce and Industry's virtual Celebration of Excellence awards luncheon Thursday, as fellow co-owner Jeff Staten looks on at the right. Their custom T-shirt and apparel company also won the chamber's Small Business of the Year award during the event. Courtesy of Tricia O'Brien

Andigo, a division of Consumers Credit Union, was named Business of the Year at the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce and Industry's virtually held Celebration of Excellence awards luncheon Thursday.

This was the chamber's 10th annual Celebration of Excellence, but it was altered by the pandemic from a dinner to a luncheon and from a live gathering to a remote event.

There was some overlapping of duties during the event as custom T-shirt and apparel manufacturer Blink Tees, which hosted the live feed at its Hoffman Estates headquarters, also claimed the Small Business of the Year award.

Similarly, Keith Evans of Key Financial Insurance Agency was the announcer on the event's audio recording and the winner of the chamber's Volunteer of the Year award.

Boy Scout Troop 290 was named the Public Sector/Non-Profit Partner of the Year.

While the nominees and winners of the Celebration of Excellence are always recognized for their contributions to the chamber and overall business community, this year's were singled out for the even greater selflessness of doing so during the COVID-19 outbreak.