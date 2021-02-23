Arlington Park owner puts track up for sale

Horses take off during the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse in 2019. It looks more likely than ever that 2021 will be the last year of racing at the iconic track. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

The owner of Arlington International Racecourse announced Tuesday it plans to sell the storied Arlington Heights track where horses have raced since 1927.

Churchill Downs Inc. is putting the 326 acres near Euclid Avenue and Wilke Road up for sale, and will use Chicago-based real estate firm CBRE to market the "redevelopment opportunity," officials announced in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

Churchill officials said they're committed to running Arlington's 2021 race dates, scheduled from April 30 to Sept. 25. They don't expect any sale of the Arlington site to close before the end of the race meet, or that the sale process will impact Arlington's racing operations this year.

"Arlington's ideal location in Chicago's Northwest suburbs, together with direct access to downtown Chicago via an on-site Metra rail station, presents a unique redevelopment opportunity," Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said in the release. "We expect to see robust interest in the site and look forward to working with potential buyers, in collaboration with the village of Arlington Heights, to transition this storied location to its next phase."

Carstanjen said the company is committed to pursuing the relocation of Arlington's racing license to another community in the Chicago area or elsewhere in the state.

"We are exploring potential options with the state and other constituents and remain optimistic that we can find solutions that work for the state, local communities and the thousands of Illinoisans who make their living directly or indirectly from thoroughbred horse racing," he said. "We are committed to the Illinois thoroughbred racing industry and will consider all options in working toward opportunities for it to continue into the future."

