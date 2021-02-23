 

Arlington Park owner puts track up for sale

  • Churchill Downs Inc. announced Tuesday that it plans to sell Arlington International Racecourse and its 326-acre site. The site is a "unique redevelopment opportunity," Churchill CEO Bill Carstanjen said.

      Churchill Downs Inc. announced Tuesday that it plans to sell Arlington International Racecourse and its 326-acre site. The site is a "unique redevelopment opportunity," Churchill CEO Bill Carstanjen said. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2020

  • Arlington International Racecourse is going on sale as a "redevelopment opportunity," owners Churchill Downs Inc. announced Tuesday. Churchill officials pledged to keep historic horse racing venue open for the 2021 season.

      Arlington International Racecourse is going on sale as a "redevelopment opportunity," owners Churchill Downs Inc. announced Tuesday. Churchill officials pledged to keep historic horse racing venue open for the 2021 season. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2020

  • Horses take off during the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse in 2019. It looks more likely than ever that 2021 will be the last year of racing at the iconic track.

    Horses take off during the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse in 2019. It looks more likely than ever that 2021 will be the last year of racing at the iconic track. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 2/23/2021 3:49 PM

The owner of Arlington International Racecourse announced Tuesday it plans to sell the storied Arlington Heights track where horses have raced since 1927.

Churchill Downs Inc. is putting the 326 acres near Euclid Avenue and Wilke Road up for sale, and will use Chicago-based real estate firm CBRE to market the "redevelopment opportunity," officials announced in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

 

Churchill officials said they're committed to running Arlington's 2021 race dates, scheduled from April 30 to Sept. 25. They don't expect any sale of the Arlington site to close before the end of the race meet, or that the sale process will impact Arlington's racing operations this year.

"Arlington's ideal location in Chicago's Northwest suburbs, together with direct access to downtown Chicago via an on-site Metra rail station, presents a unique redevelopment opportunity," Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said in the release. "We expect to see robust interest in the site and look forward to working with potential buyers, in collaboration with the village of Arlington Heights, to transition this storied location to its next phase."

Carstanjen said the company is committed to pursuing the relocation of Arlington's racing license to another community in the Chicago area or elsewhere in the state.

"We are exploring potential options with the state and other constituents and remain optimistic that we can find solutions that work for the state, local communities and the thousands of Illinoisans who make their living directly or indirectly from thoroughbred horse racing," he said. "We are committed to the Illinois thoroughbred racing industry and will consider all options in working toward opportunities for it to continue into the future."

Check back later to dailyherald.com for more on this story.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Duchossois family, once largest shareholders in Churchill Downs, sells back 1 million shares
Related Article
Duchossois family, once largest shareholders in Churchill Downs, sells back 1 million shares
 
With racing dates approved, Arlington Park intends to run in 2021
Related Article
With racing dates approved, Arlington Park intends to run in 2021
 
Limited crowd enjoys possible last Derby Day at Arlington Park
Related Article
Limited crowd enjoys possible last Derby Day at Arlington Park
 
Arlington Park gets permission to host up to 300 fans a day
Related Article
Arlington Park gets permission to host up to 300 fans a day
 
'The long-term solution is not Arlington Park': CEO says land could be sold
Related Article
'The long-term solution is not Arlington Park': CEO says land could be sold
 
Racing is back in Arlington. Will spectators soon follow?
Related Article
Racing is back in Arlington. Will spectators soon follow?
 
It's official: Racing will resume July 23 at Arlington Park
Related Article
It's official: Racing will resume July 23 at Arlington Park
 
Arlington Park officials deny track is for sale
Related Article
Arlington Park officials deny track is for sale
 
Two groups want to buy Arlington Park, head of horsemen's association says
Related Article
Two groups want to buy Arlington Park, head of horsemen's association says
 
What if Arlington Park closes? Village looking at 'worst-case scenarios'
Related Article
What if Arlington Park closes? Village looking at 'worst-case scenarios'
 
Arlington Heights mayor: 'Hands are kind of tied' on Arlington Park's future
Related Article
Arlington Heights mayor: 'Hands are kind of tied' on Arlington Park's future
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 