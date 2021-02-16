Bigby's bar closes after seven years in Rolling Meadows

Bigby's Pour House, a craft beer bar known for its rotating selection of brews, has permanently closed its second location in Rolling Meadows, officials said.

Owners made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday, in which they thanked their loyal patrons and supporters, while encouraging them to visit the original bar on Lake Street in Addison.

The sister location opened in August 2014 in a former Caribou Coffee shop at 1649 W. Algonquin Road, offering craft beers and local wines. It was Bigby's owners' request for a video gambling license in 2019 that prompted Rolling Meadows officials to rewrite portions of their local regulations governing how many businesses in town should have the machines.

After the initial state-ordered lockdown last March, Bigby's reopened in the summer, but it refused to shut down amid the second shutdown order in the fall, according to its Facebook page. On Dec. 1, owners said they were closing temporarily until indoor dining restrictions were lifted.