 

Barrington Animal Hospital delays plan to relocate

  • Barrington Animal Hospital, pictured here at its current location at 216 S. Northwest Highway in Barrington, got an extension from the village for its plan to move into the former Fifth Third Bank building at 353 W. Northwest Highway.

      Barrington Animal Hospital, pictured here at its current location at 216 S. Northwest Highway in Barrington, got an extension from the village for its plan to move into the former Fifth Third Bank building at 353 W. Northwest Highway. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Posted2/9/2021 5:30 AM

Barrington Animal Hospital has delayed its plan to relocate into and expand the former Fifth Third Bank building in Barrington.

The village board unanimously voted Monday night to give an extension to the animal hospital, whose plan for the building at 353 W. Northwest Highway was approved in May 2020.

 

Under village code, the animal hospital, currently at 216 S. Northwest Highway, would have been required to get a building permit and start construction by May 4, within one year of approval. The new deadline is May 4, 2022.

Animal hospital representatives said they plan to start construction this summer, Development Services Director Marie Hansen said.

Animal hospital manager Lexi Mills said last week the delay was due to COVID-19.

"Of course, we would have wanted to start earlier, but with the pandemic starting, we had to postpone," she said. "(The building) was a bank and needs to be redone on the inside. Because of COVID-19, everything was so restricted, we never had the ability to start."

Mills said she was unable to give further specifics.

Last year, the animal hospital was owned by veterinarian Barbara Stapleton, who said renovations could begin by August 2020 with a possible spring 2021 opening. The animal hospital's current owner is veterinarian Joanna Krol, staff members said last week. Krol delegated answers to Mills.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Lake County property records show that ACC RE Barrington LLC purchased the former bank property for $1.1 million in July 2020. The company's managers are Joanna Krol and Michael D. Johnson, according to information from the Illinois secretary of state's office.

Barrington Animal Hospital's plan to move into the 4,885-square-foot building was controversial, going through a seven-month process before getting village approval.

The original proposal presented to the village's plan commission in October 2019 called for 132 dog boarding kennels.

After pushback from neighboring businesses and others, the animal hospital agreed to lower that to 74 dog boarding kennels and cut one outdoor dog play area.

The plan was to first build an addition for veterinary operations, followed by a second structure for kennel, dog day care and other services. The expansion ultimately would reach about 13,200 square feet.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
After 7 months, Barrington signs off on pet hospital relocation
Related Article
After 7 months, Barrington signs off on pet hospital relocation
 
Barrington Animal Hospital to take relocation plan before village board
Related Article
Barrington Animal Hospital to take relocation plan before village board
 
Opponents making case against Barrington Animal Hospital proposal
Related Article
Opponents making case against Barrington Animal Hospital proposal
 
Barrington strikes deal with animal hospital allowing new entrance to Metra parking lot
Related Article
Barrington strikes deal with animal hospital allowing new entrance to Metra parking lot
 
Barrington looking to swap land with animal hospital to build new train station entrance
Related Article
Barrington looking to swap land with animal hospital to build new train station entrance
 
Barrington Animal Hospital revises plan for new Northwest Highway location
Related Article
Barrington Animal Hospital revises plan for new Northwest Highway location
 
Animal hospital's relocation plan stirs opposition in Barrington
Related Article
Animal hospital's relocation plan stirs opposition in Barrington
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 