Feder: 'Consultant' Bill Shine casts Fox shadow over 'NewsNation'

After two decades as a senior executive at Fox News and a protégé of chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, Bill Shine was fired in 2017 for his role in enabling the sexual harassment scandals that toppled Ailes and top-rated host Bill O'Reilly.

Shine went on to become White House deputy chief of staff for communications under President Donald Trump. After nine months in that job, he left to join Trump's reelection campaign as a senior adviser.

These days Shine, 57, is being paid by Nexstar Media Group to serve as a consultant on "NewsNation," the Chicago-based cable news operation that launched September 1 with a promise to be "100 percent absent of bias," in the words of Nexstar chairman and CEO Perry Sook.

Shine has been working behind the scenes (and out of the building) for NewsNation since June, but his role with the startup was unknown to most employees and the public.

