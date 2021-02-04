 

Rockford casino gets preliminary OK as regulators probe key investor from Naperville

  • This is an artist's rendering of the proposed Hard Rock Casino in Rockford.

    This is an artist's rendering of the proposed Hard Rock Casino in Rockford. Courtesy of Res Publica Group

  • Dan Fischer

    Dan Fischer

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 2/4/2021 6:08 PM

Illinois gambling regulators gave an initial green light to what could become the state's 11th casino Thursday, handing down preliminary approval for a proposed Hard Rock resort in Rockford.

It's still no sure bet the developers will get the coveted casino license, though, as the Illinois Gaming Board is still investigating one of the project's key investors over his video gambling empire.

 

The board's unanimous vote finding "preliminary suitability" allows the group headed by Naperville entrepreneur Dan Fischer to begin laying the groundwork for the long-sought project.

But gaming board Administrator Marcus Fruchter emphasized "it is not the ultimate step, in that it is not final licensure, nor is it a guarantee of final licensure" for Fischer's group.

Fischer also runs the chain of Dotty's video gambling lounges through his Illinois Cafe & Service Co., which gaming board investigators have been probing over a deal to buy another chain of gambling lounges in 2018.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 