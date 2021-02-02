Mimosas will soon be on the menu at Arlington Heights diner

You'll soon be able to order a mimosa along with your breakfast skillet, pancakes and French toast at a south side Arlington Heights diner.

Village trustees Monday granted a Class A liquor license to the owners of Golden Brunch, 31 E. Golf Road, which will allow them to serve alcohol as early as 8 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. on Sundays.

The addition of booze to the menu comes five years after the restaurant reopened as a mom-and-pop shop, following IHOP's closure. Owners recently completed some interior renovations.

"Because Golden Brunch is located on the south side of Arlington Heights, that has become kind of our go-to for Sunday breakfast after church," Trustee John Scaletta said during a meeting held virtually Monday night. "The first time we were there, my wife asked (co-owner) Argie (Karafotias), 'Why don't you have mimosas if you're called Golden Brunch?'"

"I think that over the years they've shown that they're definitely responsible and active in our village, and find ways to give back to the community," Scaletta said in recommending approval of the liquor license.

The village board's unanimous vote came only after concerns were raised about a previously-undisclosed local liquor license violation by co-owner Efstathios Stellatos nearly a decade ago.

When asked by Mayor Tom Hayes during the meeting about any previous violations, Stellatos said he was fined for serving a minor while bartending at Gatsby's Sports Pub on Rand Road, perhaps around 2012 or 2013. But he didn't disclose that violation on his village liquor license application, saying he thought it might be referring to a DUI or driving violation.

Hayes, who doubles as local liquor control commissioner, asked village staff to provide more information about the previous violation. Still, he didn't think it was enough to hold up Golden Brunch's license request.

"Just a word of caution," Hayes told the owners. "We do take our liquor laws very seriously here in Arlington Heights. I know you're a very popular breakfast and lunch place and got a lot of families that come in there. Make sure you guys are on high alert for any minors that are trying to take advantage of your servers. We appreciate your cooperation and compliance."