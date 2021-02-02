 

Madcats receives Palatine's OK, looking to open in spring

  • Madcats, a restaurant and bar with live entertainment 117 Slade Street in downtown Palatine, plans to open in spring after getting village council approval Monday. Pictured here, from left, left are Margaret McCarthy, chef; Rob Rosenberg; Rick Lucier, entertainment manager; owner Savio Lobo; and Dan "Madcat" Maderak, general manager.

      Madcats, a restaurant and bar with live entertainment 117 Slade Street in downtown Palatine, plans to open in spring after getting village council approval Monday. Pictured here, from left, left are Margaret McCarthy, chef; Rob Rosenberg; Rick Lucier, entertainment manager; owner Savio Lobo; and Dan "Madcat" Maderak, general manager. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Posted2/2/2021 5:30 AM

Live music lovers can expect a new venue, Madcats restaurant and bar, to open in downtown Palatine sometime in the spring.

The venue at 117 W. Slade St. will have a full service bar and food menu, and plans to offer a variety of music, including light acoustic jazz, blues, rock 'n' roll, open mic night and more.

 

Owner Savio Lobo of Inverness and his attorney, Jerome Pinderski, worked with village staff members on a plan that addresses security, noise and cleanliness. Those were concerns raised by council members and the building's other tenants, after the turbulent history of the previous occupant of that space, Mac's on Slade.

The building's tenants -- which include an ice cream shop, a dance studio, a photography studio and a violin shop -- share a common hallway and bathroom.

Under the plan approved by the village council Monday, live music would start later, at 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays.

Lobo will install security cameras in the common hallway and in the exterior back area where smoking will be permitted, more than 15 feet from the entrance as per Illinois law. Staff members will be checking the back area every 30 minutes.

Lobo will install two new doors with glass for better monitoring of the hallway and will take over maintenance of the bathroom.

The village council two weeks ago had postponed making a decision after discussing whether to allow Madcats to use a room in the back for overflow dining and private events.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

On Monday, council members OK'd the plan to incorporate that room with limitations for the first 90 days. Lobo then can petition to lift the limitations if all goes smoothly, Village Manager Reid Ottesen said.

Lobo thanked the village for working with him on the plan, and said he's "looking to open in the spring."

Council members two weeks ago also said they wanted to speak with the owner of the building on Slade Street.

Yash Patel of Inverness attended the council meeting Monday, saying he and a group of others have owned the building for about three years. Several upgrades are planned for the building, including to the HVAC system for Madcats, the common bathroom and the facade of the building, Patel said.

"We're looking forward to these guys moving in," Patel said. "We are looking forward to this being a success and really a benefit for everybody."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The owners employ a management company. A tenant who spoke at a prior village council meeting complained of poor management of the common areas. Patel said he had no reason to believe those areas are being neglected, but is committed to resolving any issues.

"We are all on the same page," he said.

To check on the venue's progress, visit facebook.com/MadcatsLive.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Palatine council wants more discussion on new Madcats venue downtown
Related Article
Palatine council wants more discussion on new Madcats venue downtown
 
Downtown Palatine music venue moves a step closer to reality
Related Article
Downtown Palatine music venue moves a step closer to reality
 
New year, new restaurants: 10 eateries opening in the suburbs in 2021
Related Article
New year, new restaurants: 10 eateries opening in the suburbs in 2021
 
'It will be special': New restaurant/bar with live music could be coming to Palatine
Related Article
'It will be special': New restaurant/bar with live music could be coming to Palatine
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 