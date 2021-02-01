Public hearing will continue Wednesday on Naper Commons subdivision

The Naperville planning and zoning commission is set to consider development plans for the proposed Naper Commons subdivision, which would consist of 239 single-family homes and townhouses on the northern portion of the Nokia property at Naperville and Warrenville roads. Daily Herald file photo

A public hearing is set to continue Wednesday on a controversial residential development proposed for a portion of the Nokia property in Naperville.

Revised plans for the Naper Commons subdivision call for constructing 239 single-family homes and townhouses on a vacant 67-acre parcel at Naperville and Warrenville roads. The development would aim to address an unmet housing demand and cater to a variety of buyers and price points, including millennials, empty-nesters and homeowners seeking an upgrade, said Rob Getz, vice president of land acquisition with developer Pulte Home Co. LLC.

The general flow of the neighborhood and major design elements -- such as a central park and gathering space -- have remained largely unchanged since the project's initial public hearing in December. But several details have been tweaked to address a slew of concerns expressed by neighbors and community members, attorney Russell Whitaker said.

Townhouses have been shifted and landscaping was added to provide an additional buffer between the adjacent subdivisions, he said in a letter to the city Friday. A yard with native plants now serves as a transition to the surrounding forest preserve property, and new walkways will connect Naper Commons to existing pedestrian paths.

Project leaders also have been working with city staff members to work through various technical zoning issues, Whitaker said. The updated plans are expected to be considered by the planning and zoning commission Wednesday before going to the city council for a final vote.

"Pulte continuously works through an iterative process to address questions and concerns, ultimately creating a final product that the city can be proud of," Whitaker wrote. "We believe the revised plans for Naper Commons meet this high standard and are deserving of the city's support."

The project has drawn resounding opposition over the last few months from neighbors who fear its size and scope would negatively affect nearby homes, wildlife and traffic.

Dozens of people addressed the commission last month in writing or during public comment, and an online petition denouncing the subdivision has garnered more than 4,000 signatures.

Resident Phyllis Betenia wrote and produced a music video, "Wooden Houses," to protest the construction.

The northern part of the Nokia property was granted residential zoning last year by the Naperville City Council, which also established a planned unit development to encourage creative uses on the site and provide an extra layer of oversight for future proposals.

Though they would rather see the land undeveloped, most residents of the unincorporated Fairmeadow subdivision have reconciled to the idea of transforming the site into a residential use, neighborhood association President Rebecca Rogers said.

Now they want to make sure any development plan adequately addresses road safety, unit count and stormwater management, among other concerns.

"We're not going to have an empty space to the west of us forever," Rogers said.

"But the density is not something we're comfortable with, and it's not something that really protects the integrity of our neighborhood."