 

Feder: Report says ex-CBS 2 boss tried in vain to 'change the culture'

  • CBS 2 Chicago

    CBS 2 Chicago

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 1/26/2021 6:20 AM

In 2018 Marty Wilke stunned the Chicago media community when she abruptly resigned after six years as president and general manager of CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2, Robert Feder writes.

Except for a brief statement expressing gratitude "for having the opportunity to run my hometown CBS station," Wilke declined to elaborate on her decision to walk away. "It struck some as odd that a 53-year-old woman would retire at the peak of her career," according to the Los Angeles Times. On Sunday an L.A. Times investigation revealed that Wilke had been forced out by CBS Television Stations President Peter Dunn after the two repeatedly clashed.

 

After obtaining a waiver from her nondisclosure agreement, Wilke met with investigators looking into allegations of misconduct, including racism and misogyny, at the company's highest levels.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 