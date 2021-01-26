Feder: Report says ex-CBS 2 boss tried in vain to 'change the culture'

In 2018 Marty Wilke stunned the Chicago media community when she abruptly resigned after six years as president and general manager of CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2, Robert Feder writes.

Except for a brief statement expressing gratitude "for having the opportunity to run my hometown CBS station," Wilke declined to elaborate on her decision to walk away. "It struck some as odd that a 53-year-old woman would retire at the peak of her career," according to the Los Angeles Times. On Sunday an L.A. Times investigation revealed that Wilke had been forced out by CBS Television Stations President Peter Dunn after the two repeatedly clashed.

After obtaining a waiver from her nondisclosure agreement, Wilke met with investigators looking into allegations of misconduct, including racism and misogyny, at the company's highest levels.

