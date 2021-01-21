Teriyaki Madness, Raising Cane's opening in Gurnee this year

Two new chain restaurants -- Teriyaki Madness and Raising Cane's -- are expected to open in Gurnee this year.

Both restaurants will be in the strip mall anchored by the Menard's at 6401 Grand Ave. just south of Gurnee Mills.

Teriyaki Madness is set to open in February, according to the restaurant's social media accounts. The restaurant will be at 6409 Grand Ave., Suite B1, which is west of Menard's and near the Hunt Club Road entrance.

The website describes the chain as a "Seattle-style Japanese fast-casual restaurant," and the menu features rice bowls loaded with chicken, beef, tofu or stir-fried vegetables.

When the Gurnee location opens, it will be the fourth Teriyaki Madness in the suburbs. Other locations are open now in Vernon Hills, Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows.

The Raising Cane's will be just across the parking lot, but it is further behind in development.

Assistant Village Administrator Jack Linehan said village staff members are in the process of issuing building approvals to the Raising Cane's team.

No opening date has been announced by Raising Cane's.

In November, the village board approved the restaurant chain's plan to purchase and demolish the old Boston Market restaurant near the Grand Avenue entrance to Menard's and build a new 3,340-square-foot building with two drive-through lanes. Under the plan, the second lane would only be used at peak times and would function as a bailout lane otherwise. Employees with iPads will roam the drive-through area to help customers with their orders, according to village documents.

When it opens, the Gurnee Raising Cane's will be the 14th in the state. The chain primarily offers chicken finger meals.