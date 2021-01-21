New restaurants opening, as others close in Rolling Meadows

While the COVID-19 pandemic spelled the closure of a few restaurants and other businesses in Rolling Meadows last year, some new ones have opened in recent weeks, with more to come, city officials said.

The closures include Buona Beef, 1420 Golf Road; Asian Tokyo, 1655 W. Algonquin Road; and Sabroso Authentic Mexican restaurant, which was open less than a year in the old Pepe's location at 5153 New Wilke Road. Other closures include the Currency Exchange and Allstate offices on Kirchoff Road.

"We're working hard with the property owners to backfill those now-vacant locations," Martha Corner, the city's business advocate, said during a recap and look ahead to economic development efforts before a city council committee meeting this week.

Just as some restaurants were closing their doors, others were opening. Rosati's Pizza welcomed carryout orders beginning last weekend at 2630 Kirchoff Road, while Teriyaki Madness served its first customizable bowl two weeks ago at 1319 Golf Road.

Also new in 2020 was Burrito Parrilla Mexicana, which took over the former Nic's Organic Fast Food space at 2101 Plum Grove Road; Tacos Jerez in the former Gabutto Burger space at 1401 Golf Road; Tropical Smoothie Café at 1456 Golf Road; K-BBQ at 1925 Plum Grove Road; and Sally's Place, a video gambling cafe at 1913 Plum Grove Road.

They are among the 37 businesses that opened citywide in 2020, Corner said.

Among renovation projects at existing businesses, Continental Towers at 1701 Golf Road completed $15 million in interior and exterior upgrades, including the addition of a fire pit and relaxation areas, she said.

Still to come in 2021 is the long-anticipated completion of a conversion of the former 119-room Holiday Inn, 3405 Algonquin Road, into an Aloft hotel.

Also working toward a 2021 opening is Leaky Keg Brewing, which received approvals more than a year ago for a microbrewery and tasting room at 5100 Newport Drive.

Two new gambling cafes -- Lulu's Café, 2633 Kirchoff Road, and Shelby's Café, 2164 Plum Grove Road -- are also set to open.

In response to the pandemic, Corner said the city awarded $2,000 to one business which met the eligibility requirements of a temporary local business assistance program the city council established in July with $5,000 in reserve funds. The council allocated another $5,000 for the program last week, in an effort to meet rent, payroll or utilities, and only after a business has sought federal, state and county assistance.

The city also has launched a website where 48 businesses have been able to advertise for free. The site, rmbusinessbuzz.org, offers a directory by category, coupons and job opportunities.