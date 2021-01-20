Feder: Jerome McDonnell 'pushed from the nest' at WBEZ

Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM bid farewell this week to Jerome McDonnell, who hosted the international affairs talk show "Worldview" for 25 years until its cancellation in 2019, Robert Feder writes.

Most recently he's been reporting on energy and environmental issues for the station.

"Jerome has made an indelible impact on our local and global community during his more than 30 years at WBEZ," said Steve Edwards, chief content officer for WBEZ. "He led daily conversations with many of the most insightful leaders and changemakers of our time, but Jerome's true passion is to elevate the perspectives of those less frequently spotlighted in the news, be they marginalized voices or everyday people fighting to make the world a better place."

McDonnell is expected to work with WBEZ on a number of freelance projects this year.

