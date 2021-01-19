Bacci Pizzeria coming to Palatine

The 11th location of Bacci Pizzeria in Illinois is expected to open in Palatine sometime within the next three to six months.

Owner Pasquale Di Diana got approval from the Palatine village council on Monday night for his plan to open Bacci Pizzeria in a 2,700-square foot space at 1116 W. Northwest Highway, in The Cove shopping center. The council also approved a beer and wine liquor license for the business.

The shopping center's other tenants are a fitness center, a hair salon and a veterinarian. Under village code, with the addition of the pizzeria, the center would need a total 54 parking spaces, but it has only 39.

The council was told the other tenants don't operate late into the evening. The council allowed the parking variation and granted a special use permit for the restaurant.

The restaurant will have indoor seating for 40 customers, and the owner estimates about 100 customers per day with 75% of revenues from takeout and delivery. Delivery drivers will be required to use Northwest Highway for ingress and egress, and not use Cove Avenue.

Bacci's hours of operation would be 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Di Diana said he didn't anticipate staying open until 1 a.m. "Realistically in a suburb, 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. is your normal hour," he said.

The restaurant is located in District 1, whose councilman, Tim Millar, said he was concerned about any garbage smells bothering nearby residents. Village Manager Reid Ottesen said the village has regulations such as keeping lids down at all times and can require business owners to increase the frequency of garbage collection if needed.

Di Diana said Bacci Pizzeria was started by his uncle. Di Diana said he and his wife, Giovanna, who live in Addison, own five Bacci locations -- in Elmhurst, Bensenville, Schiller Park and two in Chicago -- plus Uncle Pete's Pizza in Addison. The one in Palatine will have a "very similar" menu to the other ones with "a little spin," he said.

"We're ecstatic. We're excited," he said of getting village council approval. "It seems like Palatine is very excited to have us. They are very cooperative."

Di Diana told village officials he'd been looking for a suitable location in the area and is a childhood friend of George Sinnis, the owner of the shopping center.

The space that Di Diana will occupy used to be a chiropractic office.