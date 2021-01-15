New Northwestern Medicine site opening in Gurnee

Northwestern Medicine is opening a new facility offering a range of health care services in Gurnee. Courtesy of Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine is opening an immediate care center Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6155 Grand Ave., in Gurnee.

Patient services will include family and sports medicine, allergy and immunology, radiology and immediate care. There also will be a lab on-site.

Family medicine physicians can diagnosis and treat everything from a common cold to chronic illnesses in addition to routine screenings, annual checkups and other preventive services, according to a Northwestern news release.

Care is provided by physicians who are part of Northwestern Medical Group and serve on the medical staff of Northwestern Memorial Hospital and/or Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

An allergist and nurse practitioner also are on staff.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including weekends. The facility is staffed by licensed physicians trained to evaluate and treat a variety of medical conditions in adult and pediatric patients, minor illnesses, accidents and skin conditions. Vaccinations, X-rays, lab orders and tests also will be available.

"We are looking forward to serving Gurnee and the surrounding communities, providing patients with high quality, compassionate care, close to where they live and work," said Richard Clark, a family medicine physician and medical director for Northwestern Medicine Gurnee.

The center will be an alternative to waiting in an emergency room for patients with minor health issues who need quick access to health care provider, according to Northwestern.

That includes X-rays, CT and MRI scans, mammograms, and bone density testing available at the on-site imaging center, Clark said.

Visit news.nm.org/about-northwestern-medicine.html to make an appointment or for information about Northwestern Medicine.